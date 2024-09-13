IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Up 5.6%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

IEH Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. IEH had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

