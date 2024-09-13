Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

