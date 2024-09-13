Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

IMVT opened at $28.86 on Monday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $129,609.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $129,609.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Immunovant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

