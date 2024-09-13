Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.00

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $181.72, with a volume of 19381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PI

Impinj Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.09 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. Impinj’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total value of $109,985.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,442.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,133 in the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.