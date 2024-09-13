Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

IRT stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -686.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.