Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 404.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Shares of IPHA opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
