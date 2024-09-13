Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.72. 6,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

