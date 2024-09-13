Insider Buying: Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Purchases A$40,650.00 in Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider Clark Morgan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,650.00 ($27,100.00).
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance
About Acorn Capital Investment Fund
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Capital Investment Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.