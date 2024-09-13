Insider Buying: Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Purchases A$40,650.00 in Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider Clark Morgan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,650.00 ($27,100.00).

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

