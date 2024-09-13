Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases $14,872.52 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $14,872.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,598.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

GRF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.