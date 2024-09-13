Insider Buying: Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Acquires £15,120 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland purchased 13,500 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £15,120 ($19,772.46).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £499.40 million, a PE ratio of 473.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Serica Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.77 ($3.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.75.

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,518.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

