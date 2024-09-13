Insider Selling: Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells C$108,465.00 in Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.33, for a total value of C$108,465.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Brompton Corp. sold 700 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.33, for a total value of C$7,231.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Brompton Corp. sold 4,900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$50,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE SBC opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.97 and a 52 week high of C$9.52. The company has a market cap of C$207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

