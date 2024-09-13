Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 59,935 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,354,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

eXp World Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in eXp World by 627.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 275.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in eXp World by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 91.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

