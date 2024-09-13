Insider Selling: Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Insider Sells C$22,510.02 in Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.66, for a total value of C$22,510.02.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

CVE:LA opened at C$8.42 on Friday. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.61 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of C$248.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 33.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.91.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

