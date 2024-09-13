Insider Selling: Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Sells $37,285.92 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $38,527.35.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Darren Sherman sold 6,837 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $41,705.70.

Orchestra BioMed Trading Up 1.6 %

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,673.26% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

