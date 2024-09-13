Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 2,537 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $46,249.51. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,307.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 579.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 142.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

