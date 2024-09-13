Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Up 617.1% in August

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 617.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

Intelligent Group Price Performance

Shares of INTJ stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Intelligent Group has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98.

Intelligent Group Company Profile

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.