Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $123.60 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

