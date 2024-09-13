Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

