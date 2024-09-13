International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
