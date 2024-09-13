Intuit (INTU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2024 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $745.00 to $740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Intuit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $768.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $760.00.

8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $700.00 to $760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $600.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $770.00 to $790.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $730.00 to $780.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $690.00 to $795.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Intuit had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $757.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $685.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $750.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $646.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

