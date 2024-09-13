Intuit (INTU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) in the last few weeks:
- 8/31/2024 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $745.00 to $740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $768.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $760.00.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $700.00 to $760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $600.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $770.00 to $790.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $730.00 to $780.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $690.00 to $795.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – Intuit had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $757.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $685.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $750.00.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $646.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.08.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
