Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 229.2% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 297,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,545. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321,955 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.