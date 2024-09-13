Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 229.2% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 297,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,545. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
