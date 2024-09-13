Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 29,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

