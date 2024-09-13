Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 29,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.