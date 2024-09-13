Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.67

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.67 and traded as high as $71.98. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 4,184 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

