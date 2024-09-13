Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Stock Position Reduced by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.