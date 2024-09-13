Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,661. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $330.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

