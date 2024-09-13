Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.80. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

