Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.1% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $68,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $473.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

