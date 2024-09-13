Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $452.73 and last traded at $452.93. 11,400,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 40,222,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.66.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.80.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.