Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Position Decreased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 9.4% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,479,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 271,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $807,000.

BATS OMFL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

