Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 2.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,516,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,882,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
