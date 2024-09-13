InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSJV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.93. 862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Further Reading
