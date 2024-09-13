Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 12th (AIZ, AKR, ASX, AWR, DCI, FIBK, FL, FORR, ICUI, KKR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 12th:
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
