Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 12th (AIZ, AKR, ASX, AWR, DCI, FIBK, FL, FORR, ICUI, KKR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 12th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

