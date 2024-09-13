IOTA Market Cap Reaches $446.80 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $446.80 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

