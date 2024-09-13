Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.36. Iris Energy shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 1,177,841 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $17,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $13,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

