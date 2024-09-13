iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.09

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 23185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,747,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 211,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.