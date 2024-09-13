iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after purchasing an additional 705,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

