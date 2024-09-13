iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.78

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 633104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.