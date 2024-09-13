iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 12677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
