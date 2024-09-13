iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 12677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 949,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,712,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,511.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

