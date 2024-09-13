iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.09

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.09 and last traded at $113.05, with a volume of 9247166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.