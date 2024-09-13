iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Down 70.8% in August

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILIT remained flat at $9.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

