iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.66

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.66 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 154530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
