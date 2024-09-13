iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.66

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.66 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 154530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.42.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.