iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sykon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.