iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Syntrinsic LLC

Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

