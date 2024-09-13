iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $57.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

