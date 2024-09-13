iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $77.18. Approximately 9,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.55.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $131.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.69% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

