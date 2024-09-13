iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EWU opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.