iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
EWU opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $37.68.
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.