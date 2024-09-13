iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $365.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.