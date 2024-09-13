iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,159,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 809,975 shares.The stock last traded at $113.75 and had previously closed at $112.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,179,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 495,173 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 319,037 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

