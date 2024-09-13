iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

