iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.29

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.29 and last traded at $85.29, with a volume of 908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.32.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYC. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

